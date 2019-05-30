Two killed in fire accident at cracker unit near Sattur

Two workers were killed in a fire accident at a cracker unit under Vembakottai police station limits near Sattur on May 30.

Police identified the deceased as G. Murugesan, 57, of Thulukkankurichi and M. Sundararaj, 50, of Ammairpatti. The explosion happened at the chemical-mixing room of Naya Coronation fireworks at Thulukkankurichi.

The police said that the victims were involved in mixing the chemicals when the explosion took place at around 8. 30 a.m.

While the room was completely damaged, two other working sheds were partially destroyed. Vembakottai police are investigating.