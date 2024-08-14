ADVERTISEMENT

Two killed in explosion at fireworks unit near Sivakasi in T.N.

Updated - August 14, 2024 05:13 pm IST

Published - August 14, 2024 05:09 pm IST - SIVAKASI

The blast occurred on Wednesday morning as the workers were unloading chemicals

The Hindu Bureau

Fire safety personnel put out flames from an explosion at Jayanthi Fireworks unit in Mayathevanpatti near Sivakasi. The blast claimed two lives on Wednesday, August 14, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Two persons were killed in an explosion at Jayanthi Fireworks unit at Mayathevanpatti near Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday (August 14, 2024). The duo was reportedly unloading chemicals when the blast occurred.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased were identified as G. Pillaikutti, 65, of Nagapalayam, and J. Karthik, 33, of Coonoor. Another worker, P. Manikandan of Vadapatti, suffered injuries as debris from the explosion hit him. He has been admitted to a government hospital for treatment.

The police said the workers brought raw materials for the fireworks unit in a van on Wednesday morning. The explosion occurred about 10 a.m. as they were unloading the chemicals. The duo was killed on the spot.

Mishandling of chemicals by the workers is suspected to have triggered the explosion, the police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

On May 9, 10 workers, including six women, were killed in an explosion at another fireworks unit in Sivakasi. The workers were manufacturing fireworks at Sudarshan Fireworks unit in Sengamalapatti when the blast occurred. More recently, on July 9, two workers were killed in a minor explosion at Supreme Fireworks near Sivakasi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US