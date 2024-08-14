Two killed in explosion at fireworks unit near Sivakasi in T.N.

Two persons were killed in an explosion at Jayanthi Fireworks unit at Mayathevanpatti near Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday (August 14, 2024). The duo was reportedly unloading chemicals when the blast occurred.

The deceased were identified as G. Pillaikutti, 65, of Nagapalayam, and J. Karthik, 33, of Coonoor. Another worker, P. Manikandan of Vadapatti, suffered injuries as debris from the explosion hit him. He has been admitted to a government hospital for treatment.

The police said the workers brought raw materials for the fireworks unit in a van on Wednesday morning. The explosion occurred about 10 a.m. as they were unloading the chemicals. The duo was killed on the spot.

Mishandling of chemicals by the workers is suspected to have triggered the explosion, the police said.

On May 9, 10 workers, including six women, were killed in an explosion at another fireworks unit in Sivakasi. The workers were manufacturing fireworks at Sudarshan Fireworks unit in Sengamalapatti when the blast occurred. More recently, on July 9, two workers were killed in a minor explosion at Supreme Fireworks near Sivakasi.

