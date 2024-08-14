GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two killed in explosion at fireworks unit near Sivakasi in T.N.

The blast occurred on Wednesday morning as the workers were unloading chemicals

Updated - August 14, 2024 05:13 pm IST

Published - August 14, 2024 05:09 pm IST - SIVAKASI

The Hindu Bureau
Fire safety personnel put out flames from an explosion at Jayanthi Fireworks unit in Mayathevanpatti near Sivakasi. The blast claimed two lives on Wednesday, August 14, 2024

Fire safety personnel put out flames from an explosion at Jayanthi Fireworks unit in Mayathevanpatti near Sivakasi. The blast claimed two lives on Wednesday, August 14, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Two persons were killed in an explosion at Jayanthi Fireworks unit at Mayathevanpatti near Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday (August 14, 2024). The duo was reportedly unloading chemicals when the blast occurred.

The deceased were identified as G. Pillaikutti, 65, of Nagapalayam, and J. Karthik, 33, of Coonoor. Another worker, P. Manikandan of Vadapatti, suffered injuries as debris from the explosion hit him. He has been admitted to a government hospital for treatment.

The police said the workers brought raw materials for the fireworks unit in a van on Wednesday morning. The explosion occurred about 10 a.m. as they were unloading the chemicals. The duo was killed on the spot.

Mishandling of chemicals by the workers is suspected to have triggered the explosion, the police said.

On May 9, 10 workers, including six women, were killed in an explosion at another fireworks unit in Sivakasi. The workers were manufacturing fireworks at Sudarshan Fireworks unit in Sengamalapatti when the blast occurred. More recently, on July 9, two workers were killed in a minor explosion at Supreme Fireworks near Sivakasi.

explosion / Tamil Nadu / fire / Madurai

