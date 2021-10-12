Two killed in accident

Two persons, including a school student, were killed and another was critically injured when the car they were travelling in rammed a stationary mini lorry in Redhills on Monday.

Among the victims was K. Kanishka, 15, a Class XI student at a school in Panchetti, hailing from Karikalan Nagar in Padiyanallur. Her sister Aswitha, 13, is a Class VIII student in the same school. On Monday morning, their uncle Nagarajan, 40, was taking them to school in a car when the vehicle rammed the mini lorry on Karanodai bridge. In the impact, the car was damaged and Kanishka and Nagarajan died on the spot. Aswitha, who was battling for life, was rescued by passers-by and rushed to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.