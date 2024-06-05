ADVERTISEMENT

Two killed, eight injured as mini van rams tree in Kallakurichi district

Updated - June 05, 2024 01:30 pm IST

Published - June 05, 2024 01:28 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

Police said the driver of the mini van, in which 10 people were travelling, lost control of the vehicle on the Ulundurpet-Salem national highway and rammed a tree

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were killed, and eight others sustained injuries after the mini van they were travelling in rammed a tree along the Ulundurpet - Salem national highway in Sheik Hussainpet in Kallakurichi district on Tuesday, June 5, 2024.

Police identified the deceased as Brinda, 60 and her son Sivajothi, 30 of Ponneri in Kacheepuram district. According to police, Brinda, Sivajothi, his wife Dhakshayini, 27, their son Vedashree and six other relatives were returning in the vehicle from Rameswaram to Kancheepuram.

When they neared Sheik Hussainpet, Sivajothi, who was driving the mini van lost control and the vehicle veered towards the end of the road and rammed a tree. While Brinda and Sivajothi died on the spot, the injured were admitted to the Government Villupuram Medical College Hospital.

Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

