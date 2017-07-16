Tamil Nadu

Two killed as auto, car collide

DINDIGUL

Two persons were killed and three others injured when the autorickshaw they were travelling in collided with a car going to Kodaikanal from Chennai on Tiruchi-Dindigul Highway at Kallathupatti junction near Thamaraipadi on Sunday.

The deceased were Sheikh Abdul Khadar (60) and his son Meeran Mohideen (12) of Velvarkottai.

While Khadar was killed on the spot, Mohideen succumbed to his injuries on the way to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai .

The injured – Samsuddhin Begam (42), wife of Khadar, her daughter Kathija Beevi (8), Mohideen and auto driver Murugan of Muthanankottai – were rushed to Dindigul Government Hospital for treatment. After first aid, Mohideen was referred to Madurai GRH.

Two persons – Rishab (23) and Nithyan (24), both from Anna Nagar in Chennai – who were travelling in the car escaped unhurt.

The accident took place while Khadar and his family members were going towards Vadamadurai to take part in a marriage function. A case has been registered in this connection.

Printable version | May 11, 2020 2:15:55 AM |

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

