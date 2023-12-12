ADVERTISEMENT

Two killed, another injured in road accident

December 12, 2023 12:52 am | Updated 12:52 am IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were killed and another injured when a lorry dashed against the motorcycle, that they were riding triples on, at Katrampakkam near Thailapuram in the district on Sunday night.

The deceased have been identified as M. Sabarinathan, 27, of Thailapuram and J. Vicky, 27, of Pudhu Nagar.

Police said Sabarinathan, Vicky and V. Vijayadas had gone to Puducherry. They were returning to Thailapuram when a casuarina logs laden lorry dashed against the motorcycle. The incident occurred at around 8 p.m.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

While Sabarinathan died on the spot, Vicky and Vijayadas were rushed to Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer) in Puducherry where Vicky succumbed to death. A case has been registered.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US