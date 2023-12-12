HamberMenu
Two killed, another injured in road accident

December 12, 2023 12:52 am | Updated 12:52 am IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were killed and another injured when a lorry dashed against the motorcycle, that they were riding triples on, at Katrampakkam near Thailapuram in the district on Sunday night.

The deceased have been identified as M. Sabarinathan, 27, of Thailapuram and J. Vicky, 27, of Pudhu Nagar.

Police said Sabarinathan, Vicky and V. Vijayadas had gone to Puducherry. They were returning to Thailapuram when a casuarina logs laden lorry dashed against the motorcycle. The incident occurred at around 8 p.m.

While Sabarinathan died on the spot, Vicky and Vijayadas were rushed to Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer) in Puducherry where Vicky succumbed to death. A case has been registered.

