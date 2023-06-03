ADVERTISEMENT

Two killed and one injured in road accident on Chittoor-Cuddalore Highway near Arani

June 03, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

The traffic was hit on the stretch, which is especially busy during the weekends, with pilgrims heading to Tiruvannamalai

The Hindu Bureau

The mangled remains of the car that got in the accident on Chittoor-Cuddalore Highway near Arani on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Two persons, including a woman, were killed and another was injured after the car they were travelling in rammed a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus on Chittoor-Cuddalore Highway (SH 09) at Ettivadi village, near Arani, on Saturday.

The police said G. Lakshmi, 45, and M. Ranithearesa, 52, were travelling by car to the Arunchalaeswarar temple with K. Padmanaban, 50, at the wheel. When they were near Ettivadi Village around 5 p.m., Padmanaban lost control of the vehicle and hit a Vellore-bound TNSTC bus. In the impact, Padmanaban and Lakshmi died on the spot, while Ranithearesa suffered severe injuries. The bus, which had around 45 passengers, was damaged in the front and a few commuters sustained minor injuries. The traffic was hit on the stretch, which is especially busy during the weekends, with pilgrims heading to Tiruvannamalai.

Based on an alert, a team of the Kalambur police, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (Arani) V.A. Ravichandran, took the injured to the Government Taluk Hospital in Arani. The bodies were sent to the Government Medical College Hospital in Vellore for a post-mortem. A case has been filed and traffic was also restored on the route, the police said.

