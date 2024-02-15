ADVERTISEMENT

Two killed after motorcycle hits divider

February 15, 2024 11:51 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Two youths were killed on the spot when their motorcycle hit a road divider at Salavadi near Tindivanam in the early hours of Thursday.

The deceased were identified as R. Balaji and S. Karthik, 23, of Nallur near Chennai. The police said they were returning to Nallur from Salem when the accident occurred on the Tiruchi-Chennai National Highway. They fell down after the motorcycle dashed against the divider and sustained head injuries.

The Roshanai police recovered the bodies and sent them to the Tindivanam Government Hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US