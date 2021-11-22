Two killed, 23 injured after mini-lorry overturns

VILLUPURAM

22 November 2021 22:55 IST

The driver lost control and hit a two-wheeler near Mettukuppam

Two persons were killed and 23 others were injured when a mini-lorry they were travelling in, overturned at Mettukuppam near Thiruvennainallur on Monday. The deceased were identified as A. Thenmozhi, 55 of Mettukuppam and Sekar, 54 of Ilanthirai.

According to police, the accident occurred when the mini lorry, carrying 23 persons, was proceeding from Thiruvennainallur to Cuddalore district. When the vehicle neared Mettukuppam, Ezhumalai, the driver, lost control of the lorry and hit a two-wheeler from behind.

The lorry then overturned, killing Thenmozhi and Sekar. The injured, including the motorcycle rider Senthil and his wife Uma, who was riding pillion, were admitted to the Government Villupuram Medical College and Hospital. The Thiruvennainallur police are investigating.

