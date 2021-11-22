Tamil Nadu

Two killed, 23 injured after mini-lorry overturns

Two persons were killed and 23 others were injured when a mini-lorry they were travelling in, overturned at Mettukuppam near Thiruvennainallur on Monday. The deceased were identified as A. Thenmozhi, 55 of Mettukuppam and Sekar, 54 of Ilanthirai.

According to police, the accident occurred when the mini lorry, carrying 23 persons, was proceeding from Thiruvennainallur to Cuddalore district. When the vehicle neared Mettukuppam, Ezhumalai, the driver, lost control of the lorry and hit a two-wheeler from behind.

The lorry then overturned, killing Thenmozhi and Sekar. The injured, including the motorcycle rider Senthil and his wife Uma, who was riding pillion, were admitted to the Government Villupuram Medical College and Hospital. The Thiruvennainallur police are investigating.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 22, 2021 10:56:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/two-killed-23-injured-after-mini-lorry-overturns/article37633995.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY