Two killed, 20 injured as bus hits truck in Ulundurpet on Chennai-Tiruchi national highway

December 16, 2023 11:55 am | Updated 11:55 am IST - KALLAKURICHI

Two persons were killed, and 20 others sustained injuries when a luxury bus jumped a median and hit a truck coming in from the opposite direction on the Chennai-Tiruchi National Highway in Pali village near Ulundurpet in Kallakurichi district early on Saturday. The deceased were the drivers of the bus and lorry.

Police identified the deceased as P. Mani, 40, a resident of Vellore and R. Santhosh Kumar, 36, a resident of Bihar. The injured persons have been admitted to nearby hospitals, including the Government General Hospital at Ulundurpet.

The bus was proceeding to Tiruchi from Chennai when the driver lost control and hit the median, after which the vehicle went on to the other side of the road, where it hit a truck, which was heading towards Chennai, police said.

The accident, according to police, caused traffic disruptions on the highway for some time.