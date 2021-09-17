Two killed, 13 injured near Arani as police van takes wrong side of road

TIRUVANNAMALAI

17 September 2021 23:24 IST

CCTV footage shows the police van was taking the staff to S.P.’s office

Two persons were killed and 13 others, including a woman inspector, injured in a road accident near Arni in Tiruvannamalai district on Friday.

According to the police, S. Chandran, 60, and his wife C. Saraswathi, 55, were travelling in their car along with two others from Chengam in Tiruvannamalai district on the Arani-Vellore Main Road to Gudiyatam near Katpadi.

The road is maintained by the State Highways Department.

The accident occurred when a police van with eight staff members and a woman inspector, who work at the office of the Superintendent of Police in Tiruvannamalai, reportedly collided with the car at Alagusenai village in Kannamangalam police station limits near Arani in Tiruvannamalai around 8 a.m. on Friday.

Chandran’s wife Saraswathi died on the spot, while he died at the Government Medical College Hospital at Adukkamparai in Vellore. All the injured were treated in the same hospital.

CCTV footage reportedly shows the police van being driven on the wrong side of the narrow stretch of the road.