Two IPS officers transferred

P.K. Senthilkumari, DIG/Joint Commissioner of Police, East, Greater Chennai Police, has been transferred as DIG, Tamil Nadu Armed Police, in place of M.V. Jayagowri. Ms. Jayagowri has been posted as DIG/Joint Commissioner, East, Greater Chennai Police.

