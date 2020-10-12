Tamil Nadu

Two IPS officers in TN transferred

S. Selvanagarathinam, Superintendent of Police (SP), Nagapattinam has been transferred and posted as Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Administration at the Director General of Police’s office. The present incumbent AIG, Om Prakash Meena was transferred and posted as SP, Nagapattinam.

