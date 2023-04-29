ADVERTISEMENT

Two inmates who escaped from Government Place of Safety arrested

April 29, 2023 12:14 am | Updated 12:14 am IST - VELLORE

Police said this is the second incident in this month

The Hindu Bureau

The facility has been maintained by the Department of Social Welfare and monitored by the Juvenile Justice Board. | Photo Credit: C. Venkatachalapathy

Two inmates, who escaped along with five other inmates from the Government Place of Safety in Vellore, were arrested on Friday. The facility holds children in conflict with law under observation.

Police said this is the second incident in this month. It was past midnight when a group of seven inmates, who are in the age group of 19-20 years, scaled the walls and escaped.

Except one inmate, a native of Namakkal, rest of them belong to Chennai. Based on the alert, police managed to arrest two inmates on the NH 44 on Friday morning. “Special teams have been formed to arrest the rest of the escaped inmates. CCTV footage is also being analysed,” said S. Rajesh Kannan, SP (Vellore).

The facility, which has 42 inmates in it, has been maintained by the Department of Social Welfare and monitored by the Juvenile Justice Board. This incident was the eighth incident in the facility since its inception in 2019.

Earlier this month, Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment P. Geetha Jeevan inspected the facility. As part of safety measures, the height of the existing compound wall of the facility was raised by additional five feet of fencing.

