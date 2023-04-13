HamberMenu
Two infants from destitute home in Tiruchi die of respiratory problems developed after vaccination

The deceased were among eight infants, all aged below four months, who were admitted to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) with complaints of respiratory problems on March 30 after being vaccinated from a health centre

April 13, 2023 03:28 pm | Updated 03:28 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
A view of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital at Tiruchi. File

A view of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital at Tiruchi. File | Photo Credit: MOORTHY M

Two infants from a destitute home near Mambala Salai in Tiruchi, who were hospitalised two weeks ago when they developed respiratory illness after vaccination, died due to breathing difficulties on Wednesday night.

According to police sources, the deceased, Priya (2 months) and Kayalvizhi (3 months), along with six other infants, all aged below four months, were admitted to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) with complaints of respiratory problems on March 30 after being vaccinated from a health centre.

Priya and Kalyalvizhi, who were on oxygen support and undergoing treatment at the hospital, died on Wednesday night due to breathing difficulties.

The infants were admitted to the hospital after the health workers, who visited the home to monitor the children’s health conditions, found slight variations in the heartbeats of eight children.

The police have registered a case and are investigating.

