Two, including surveyor, held on graft charges

Officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Tuesday arrested a surveyor and a village assistant on graft charges.

According to the police, the accused, Thangarasu, the surveyor, and Anandan, the village assistant attached to the Kurunjipadi taluk office, had demanded a bribe of ₹6,000 from the complainant for name transfer in the patta. The accused had demanded the bribe for processing the application. A trap was laid based on the complaint, and the accused were caught red-handed while accepting the bribe. Further investigation is on.