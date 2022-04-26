Two, including surveyor, held on graft charges
Officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Tuesday arrested a surveyor and a village assistant on graft charges.
According to the police, the accused, Thangarasu, the surveyor, and Anandan, the village assistant attached to the Kurunjipadi taluk office, had demanded a bribe of ₹6,000 from the complainant for name transfer in the patta. The accused had demanded the bribe for processing the application. A trap was laid based on the complaint, and the accused were caught red-handed while accepting the bribe. Further investigation is on.
