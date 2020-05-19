Two houses damaged in sea erosion in Villupuram

Two houses collapsed as surging tidal waves hit the Bommayarpalayam coast in Villupuram on Tuesday due to inclement weather.

Official sources said no injuries were reported as most of the families living in the first row of houses, located close to the coast, had moved to the Tsunami quarters in Bommayarpalayam.

The erosion brought down the houses that were already damaged.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture out into the sea, as strong winds are blowing along the northern coast with the Super Cyclonic storm, Amphan, moving in a north-northeasterly direction.

While the State is not in the path of the cyclone, sea conditions are expected to remain rough for the next few days, an official said.

Villupuram Collector A. Annadurai on Tuesday visited Bommayarpalayam and inspected the damage to the houses.

The erosion, which is said to have begun with the construction of the Puducherry harbour in 1989, was compounded with the construction of groynes along the Puducherry and Tamil Nadu coasts in the 2000s, say environmentalists.