Two History-sheeters from Puducherry detained under Goondas Act

The police had earlier arrested six persons in connection with the clash at K.R. Chavadi near Malataaru in Reddichavadi on 29 June.

The Cuddalore police have detained two history-sheeters from neighbouring Puducherry, who were arrested on charges of hurling country-made bombs on a rival gang, under the Goondas Act.

The clash was the result of a fallout between two gangs from Puducherry. The accused, identified as B. Arunachalam, 23, and S. Vinayagam, alias Vinayagamoorthy of Karikalambakkam in Puducherry, were among the gang members who hurled country-made bombs on the rival gang.

Acting on the recommendations of the Superintendent of Police, S. Sakthi Ganesan, Collector K. Balasubramaniam ordered their detention.

The orders were served on the accused lodged in the Cuddalore Central Prison.