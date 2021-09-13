Two held under Goondas Act for selling gutkha in Kallakurichi

Kallakurichi Collector P.N. Sridhar has ordered the detention of Vetri alias Vetrivel, 42, and A. Mohammed Ismail, 45, under the provisions of the Goondas Act for selling banned gutkha products in the district.

According to police sources, the duo were intercepted during a vehicle check at Theresa Nagar in Ulundurpet last month.

About 720 kg of banned gutkha products were seized from them. They were arrested and lodged in prison.

Recommendation of SP

Based on the recommendations of Superintendent of Police Ziaul Haque, the Collector ordered their detention under the Goondas Act.

The orders were served on them in the Cuddalore Central prison.