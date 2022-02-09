Tamil Nadu

Two held over drowning of children in slush

The Auroville police on Wednesday arrested two persons, including a plot owner, from Perambai, where two siblings had drowned in a pit filled with slush on Tuesday. The arrested persons were identified as Mohan Kumar, 33, of Puducherry, and Arokiababu, 37, of Villupuram, who had dug the borewell.

Uncovered pit

The victims, Levin, 5, and Rohit, 3, the children of Ramu alias Suresh and Initha, of Perambai, were playing near their house when they fell into a four-foot-deep pit filled with slush pumped out from a borewell dug on the plot belonging to Mohan Kumar.

The pit had been left uncovered.

The Auroville police arrested the duo and booked them under Section 304 Part-II (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.


