ADVERTISEMENT

Two held on graft charges

May 29, 2023 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

Officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Monday arrested a surveyor and a village assistant on graft charges.

According to the police, Panchanathan, a land surveyor in Thiruvandhipuram, and Mariammal, a village assistant had demanded a bribe of ₹5,000 from the complainant for patta transfer. The duo had demanded the bribe for processing the application.

A trap was laid based on the complaint, and they were caught red-handed while accepting the bribe. Further investigations are on.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US