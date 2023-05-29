Two held on graft charges

May 29, 2023 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - CUDDALORE

Officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Monday arrested a surveyor and a village assistant on graft charges.

According to the police, Panchanathan, a land surveyor in Thiruvandhipuram, and Mariammal, a village assistant had demanded a bribe of ₹5,000 from the complainant for patta transfer. The duo had demanded the bribe for processing the application.

A trap was laid based on the complaint, and they were caught red-handed while accepting the bribe. Further investigations are on.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.