Two held on graft charges

May 29, 2023 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

Officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Monday arrested a surveyor and a village assistant on graft charges.

According to the police, Panchanathan, a land surveyor in Thiruvandhipuram, and Mariammal, a village assistant had demanded a bribe of ₹5,000 from the complainant for patta transfer. The duo had demanded the bribe for processing the application.

A trap was laid based on the complaint, and they were caught red-handed while accepting the bribe. Further investigations are on.

