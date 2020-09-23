Two held on graft charges in Villupuram

Officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Tuesday arrested a Town Planning officer in the Villupuram Municipality and an engineer attached to a private building firm on charges of allegedly demanding and accepting bribe.

According to DVAC sources, Rajasekar, an advocate of Kolathur near Villupuram approached the office seeking building approval for his plot.

But the Town Planning Officer Jayavel reportedly demanded ₹8,000 as bribe for giving the approval and asked him to hand over the money to Mohanakrishnan, engineer of a private building firm. Later, Mr. Rajasekar alerted the DVAC sleuths who laid a trap.

On Tuesday, when Mr. Rajasekar handed over chemical coated currencies to Jayavel and Mohanakrishnan, they caught them redhanded. The were taken to the DVAC office.