Tamil Nadu

Two held on graft charge

Officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Wednesday arrested a surveyor and a village officer for demanding and receiving a bribe of ₹24,000 for issuing patta to an applicant.

According to DVAC sources, Surya, Firka Surveyor at the Nainarpalayam village office in Kallakurichi district, allegedly demanded a bribe of ₹24,000 from the complainant, for processing his application that sought a patta for his agricultural land. The complainant lodged a complaint with the DVAC police in Villupuram.

The team laid a trap and arrested Surya and Susila, village administrative officer while receiving the bribe. Further investigations are on.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 24, 2021 11:48:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/two-held-on-graft-charge/article37672822.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY