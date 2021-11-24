Two held on graft charge

Officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Wednesday arrested a surveyor and a village officer for demanding and receiving a bribe of ₹24,000 for issuing patta to an applicant.

According to DVAC sources, Surya, Firka Surveyor at the Nainarpalayam village office in Kallakurichi district, allegedly demanded a bribe of ₹24,000 from the complainant, for processing his application that sought a patta for his agricultural land. The complainant lodged a complaint with the DVAC police in Villupuram.

The team laid a trap and arrested Surya and Susila, village administrative officer while receiving the bribe. Further investigations are on.