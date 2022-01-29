Two held in Villupuram for smuggling ganja from Odisha

The Villupuram district police on Saturday arrested two persons for allegedly smuggling ganja from Odisha. The arrested have been identified as P. Biswal Rana, 27 and B. Sidheshwar Boi, 25.

Police said that a team was conducting vehicle checks near the Villupuram bus stand when they noticed two persons acting in a suspicious manner. Though they tried to flee, the police chased and nabbed them. They checked their bags and found 6 kg of ganja in their possession. They were arrested. Further investigations are on.