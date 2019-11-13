Two held in Tiruppur for attacking gym trainer

Police arrested two men, who were part of a six-member gang that attacked a gym trainer at Amman Nagar here, on Tuesday.

The six men entered the gym and allegedly attacked Wesley Daniel in connection with money transaction issues, police said.

The six were booked by Thirumuruganpoondi police.

Arusamy and Santhosh were arrested and remanded in judicial custody on Tuesday.

Police are on the lookout for the remaining four.