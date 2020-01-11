Tamil Nadu

Two held in Namakkal for an election-related murder case

The police in Namakkal have arrested a person for allegedly offering liquor mixed with acid to two of his friends after they refused to support his wife for the panchayat vice-president post in the indirect elections for rural local bodies scheduled for Saturday.

According to the police, the accused Arumugam’s wife Rajamani and his friend Senthilkumar’s wife were elected unopposed as ward members in Irugur panchayat. Rajamani had asked Senthil Kumar not to field his wife for the vice-president elections in Irugur panchayat. However, Senthil Kumar did not agree to this.

Police said that upset over this, on December 30, Arumugam and his accomplice Saravanan invited Senthil Kumar and his friend Thyagarajan for a party where they served them liquor laced with acid.

While Senthil Kumar succumbed in hospital, Thyagarajan was undergoing treatment. On a complaint from Senthil Kumar’s wife, the Paramathi police registered a complaint. Both the accused surrendered at the station following which they were arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

