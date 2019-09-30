Two held in Kerala

The investigation by the Tamil Nadu police into the NEET fraud expanded to Kerala on Sunday, with the arrest of an undergraduate medical student and his father in Thrissur.
Police officers privy to the probe said the fraud detected so far could be just the tip of the iceberg. The Tamil Nadu police may make more arrests in Kerala as the investigation progresses. The T.N. police expanded the probe to Kerala after investigations in Chennai and Coimbatore revealed the existence of a shadowy fixer in Thiruvananthapuram, who arranged for students from well-heeled families to secure slots in top medical colleges by subverting the NEET process. The racketeers arranged NEET-proficient persons, possibly undergraduate medicos or expert teachers from coaching centres, to write the exam on behalf of the candidates.
