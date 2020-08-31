Two held for violating govt. norms in Coimbatore

Police booked two persons who ran a spa in an apartment at Meena Estate in Coimbatore on Saturday. The accused are S. Rajesh (33) from Kannur in Kerala, and P. Velmani (38) from Uppilipalayam near Singanallur. Police said the accused violated Government orders with regard to the functioning of spas. The accused were booked under Sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Epidemic Diseases Act.

Youth electrocuted

A youth hailing from Tirupattur was electrocuted while doing aluminium fabrication works at a masala company at Thirumalayampalayam in Coimbatore district on August 28. S. Vijayakumar (18) from Bommikuppam in Tirupattur was electrocuted while fixing a metal sheet with a drilling machine at a height of about 15 feet. He died on the way to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.