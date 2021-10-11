Two held for trying to sell monitor lizards

CUDDALORE

11 October 2021 00:14 IST

The Forest Department on Saturday arrested two persons and seized three monitor lizards and 10 pond herons from their possession at Aranthangi, near Kattumannarkovil, in the district. The arrested were identified as A. Chandiran, 35, and A. Babu, 45, of Meensuruti.

Following directions from District Forest Officer M. Selvam, a team led by Chidambaram range forest officer M. Senthil Kumar conducted a raid in Aranthangi and arrested the duo while they were trying to sell the reptiles to a customer.

Animals recovered

The team recovered three monitor lizards (Varanus bengalensis), listed under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and 10 pond herons listed under Schedule IV of the Act. They were produced before a local court and remanded in custody.

Advertising

Advertising