Tamil Nadu

Two held for trying to sell monitor lizards

The Forest Department on Saturday arrested two persons and seized three monitor lizards and 10 pond herons from their possession at Aranthangi, near Kattumannarkovil, in the district. The arrested were identified as A. Chandiran, 35, and A. Babu, 45, of Meensuruti.

Following directions from District Forest Officer M. Selvam, a team led by Chidambaram range forest officer M. Senthil Kumar conducted a raid in Aranthangi and arrested the duo while they were trying to sell the reptiles to a customer.

Animals recovered

The team recovered three monitor lizards (Varanus bengalensis), listed under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and 10 pond herons listed under Schedule IV of the Act. They were produced before a local court and remanded in custody.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 11, 2021 12:14:46 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/two-held-for-trying-to-sell-monitor-lizards/article36934770.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY