Two held for swindling ₹81 lakh meant for SHGs in Jolarpet

Published - July 25, 2024 09:50 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons, including a private bank manager, were arrested by Jolarpet police in Tirupattur, for swindling ₹81 lakh that was part of funds meant to be given as subsidy loan for SHGs in the area.

Police said the arrested persons were identified as Mohammed Rafiq, 37, and K. Gautam, 33, manager at a private bank in Jolarpet. According to the police, Rafiq was in touch with a group of SHG members in the town for many years. He was helping them get small loans at subsidy rates in private banks in the area. Over the time, he had earned the trust of the members.

A few months ago, a group of SHG members approached him to get a small loan at subsidy rate. Subsequently, he asked them to provide photocopies of their Aadhaar card, PAN card and other documents to avail the loan. He also told them to bring more SHG members, who wanted to take a loan.

Later, he took a few members to the bank manager K. Gautam, also the second accused, in the name of completing loan formalities. Gautam apparently told the members that they would initially get ₹10,000 each and then ₹one lakh would be deposited in their bank accounts.

As he said, each of the 90 members, who sought the loan, received ₹10,000 in their bank account. However, they were surprised when they received a message from the bank to their mobile phones a week ago that they have to repay the loan of ₹1 lakh availed by them.

Hence, the affected members lodged complaints with the Jolarpet police. Initial inquiry revealed that the duo used the details and documents provided by the SHG members to create bank accounts in their names and availed a total loan of ₹90 lakh. Of this, they deposited only ₹10,000 in the bank account of each of the 90 applicants and swindled the remaining loan amount. They were arrested and later lodged at sub-jail in Tirupattur town.

