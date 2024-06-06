Two held for stealing two-wheelers in Tirupattur

Two persons were arrested on Wednesday for stealing two-wheelers mostly from government hospitals and bazaars in Vaniyambadi, Natrampalli, and Jolarpet towns in Tirupattur.

Police identified the arrested persons as K. Aravind, 28, and N. Ayyappan, 34. Initial inquiry revealed that the duo are residents near Vaniyambadi town and have been friends since childhood. They were doing odd jobs in the town before they lost their livelihood during COVID-19. Since then, the duo started to steal two-wheelers in big towns and have criminal records.

Based on several complaints, especially from visitors to the government hospitals in these towns, the Superintendent of Police, Tirupattur, Albert John, formed a special team, led by S. Vijayakumar, DSP (Vaniyambadi), to nab the accused. The team also analysed CCTV footage in the hospitals. Police found two persons with face masks riding unlocked two-wheelers from hospital areas.

Subsequently, the police arrested the duo and recovered 17 two-wheelers. During inquiry, Ayyappan revealed that they targeted vehicles parked by their owners without locking them on the premises. They used to sell stolen two-wheelers to illegal arrack sellers in neighbouring districts like Tiruvannamalai, Cuddalore, Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri for ₹5,000 - ₹10,000 each.

A case was registered by Vaniyambadi police. Later, they were lodged at the sub-jail in Tirupattur. Further investigation is on.