Two held for stealing steel rods from welding shop

The Sholinghur police arrested two persons for stealing steel rods from a welding shop at Kottakaal Mottur village near Sholinghur town in Ranipet on Saturday.

The police said the arrested persons, identified as K. Thirumurthy, 23, and his accomplice, S. Pavithra, 21, are residents of Kottakaal Mottur village. New steel rods weighing 20 kg and a two-wheeler were recovered from them. The police said V. Silambu, 46, owns a welding shop on Jambukulam Koot Road near Sholinghur town. Over the past one week, he noticed that the steel rods he newly procured were going missing from his shop.

Growing suspicious, he fixed CCTV cameras on the premises of his shop. The footage from the cameras showed two persons sneaking into the shop and fleeing with steel rods.

In the following days, Silambu and his friends hid behind the shop and caught hold of the duo red-handed.

Later, the police arrested Thirumurthy and Pavithra. A case was filed, and they have been lodged at the sub-jail in the town.

