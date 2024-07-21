GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two held for stealing steel rods from welding shop

Published - July 21, 2024 12:21 am IST - RANIPET

The Hindu Bureau

The Sholinghur police arrested two persons for stealing steel rods from a welding shop at Kottakaal Mottur village near Sholinghur town in Ranipet on Saturday.

The police said the arrested persons, identified as K. Thirumurthy, 23, and his accomplice, S. Pavithra, 21, are residents of Kottakaal Mottur village. New steel rods weighing 20 kg and a two-wheeler were recovered from them.   The police said V. Silambu, 46, owns a welding shop on Jambukulam Koot Road near Sholinghur town. Over the past one week, he noticed that the steel rods he newly procured were going missing from his shop.

Growing suspicious, he fixed CCTV cameras on the premises of his shop. The footage from the cameras showed two persons sneaking into the shop and fleeing with steel rods.

In the following days, Silambu and his friends hid behind the shop and caught hold of the duo red-handed.

Later, the police arrested Thirumurthy and Pavithra. A case was filed, and they have been lodged at the sub-jail in the town.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.