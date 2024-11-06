ADVERTISEMENT

Two held for stealing bikes in Vaniyambadi; 14 vehicles recovered

November 06, 2024 - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were arrested on Tuesday for stealing two-wheelers mostly at government hospital and offices in Vaniyambadi town and nearby areas in Tirupattur. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Two persons were arrested on Tuesday for stealing two-wheelers, which were mostly parked at government hospitals and offices in Vaniyambadi town and nearby areas in Tirupattur.

The police said the arrested persons were identified as K. Prabhu, 34, and V. Tirupathi, 24, of Melakuppam and Matha Kadapa villages. They were wage labourers but lost regular income during the pandemic. Since then, the duo started to steal two-wheelers in Vaniyambadi, Alangayam, Natrampalli and Jolarpet towns.

Based on several complaints, Tirupattur Superintendent of Police (SP), Sherya Gupta, formed special teams to nab the duo. They also analysed CCTV footage. They identified two well-dressed persons with face masks who unlocked the two-wheelers.

During surprise vehicle checks by Vaniyambadi Town police, the police stopped the duo, who were in a two-wheeler. They were unable to show valid documents of the vehicle and were brought to the police station.

Initial inquiry revealed that they aimed for two-wheelers that were parked hurriedly by owners without locking them. All two-wheelers belong to the same motorcycle company as they found it easier to resell them in the black market. They sold them to illegal arrack sellers in Ambur, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Hosur and Vellore for ₹5,000 to ₹10,000 each. A case was registered and later they were lodged at sub-jail in Tirupattur town.

