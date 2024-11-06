GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two held for stealing bikes in Vaniyambadi; 14 vehicles recovered

Published - November 06, 2024 12:24 am IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau
Two persons were arrested on Tuesday for stealing two-wheelers mostly at government hospital and offices in Vaniyambadi town and nearby areas in Tirupattur.

Two persons were arrested on Tuesday for stealing two-wheelers mostly at government hospital and offices in Vaniyambadi town and nearby areas in Tirupattur. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Two persons were arrested on Tuesday for stealing two-wheelers, which were mostly parked at government hospitals and offices in Vaniyambadi town and nearby areas in Tirupattur.

The police said the arrested persons were identified as K. Prabhu, 34, and V. Tirupathi, 24, of Melakuppam and Matha Kadapa villages. They were wage labourers but lost regular income during the pandemic. Since then, the duo started to steal two-wheelers in Vaniyambadi, Alangayam, Natrampalli and Jolarpet towns.

Based on several complaints, Tirupattur Superintendent of Police (SP), Sherya Gupta, formed special teams to nab the duo. They also analysed CCTV footage. They identified two well-dressed persons with face masks who unlocked the two-wheelers.

During surprise vehicle checks by Vaniyambadi Town police, the police stopped the duo, who were in a two-wheeler. They were unable to show valid documents of the vehicle and were brought to the police station.

Initial inquiry revealed that they aimed for two-wheelers that were parked hurriedly by owners without locking them. All two-wheelers belong to the same motorcycle company as they found it easier to resell them in the black market. They sold them to illegal arrack sellers in Ambur, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Hosur and Vellore for ₹5,000 to ₹10,000 each. A case was registered and later they were lodged at sub-jail in Tirupattur town.

Published - November 06, 2024 12:24 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.