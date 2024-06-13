ADVERTISEMENT

Two held for stealing 80 sovereigns of gold jewellery, ₹4.75 lakh in Tirupattur

Published - June 13, 2024 08:28 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were arrested on Thursday for stealing 80 sovereigns of gold jewellery and ₹4.75 lakh from the house of a government schoolteacher at Pothur village in Tirupattur.

The arrested persons were identified as S. Vallarasu, 28, a driver, and K. Sakthivel, 19, a student. N. Babu, 22, a daily wage labourer who was also involved in the crime, is absconding. All three belong to Kuvalkuttai village in Tirupattur. Around 15 sovereigns of gold jewellery was recovered from the duo. After being produced before a local court, they were lodged in the sub-jail in Tirupattur.

