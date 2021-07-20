Two held for snatching mobile phone

Sankar Nagar Police on Monday arrested two accused for allegedly snatching a mobile from a woman. Before executing the plan, they reportedly took cue from YouTube videos to evade police.

Police said the complainant Soundarya, 23, of Ashok Nagar, has been commuting by MTC buses up to Chrompet and thereafter reached her office in Nagalkeni by foot. Noticing her movements, the duo snatched her mobile while she was returning home two days ago and escaped on a bike. On investigation, the police arrested the duo who were identified as Sagayaraj, 47, of Madipakkam and Daniel Raj, 23, of Kundrathur, both painters. They told the police that they watched YouTube videos before executing their plan, the police said.