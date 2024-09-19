Two held for smuggling sand in Tirupattur

Two persons were arrested on Thursday for smuggling sand from an irrigation tank at Matrapalli village near Tirupattur town.

Police said the arrested persons were identified as K. Vignesh, 27, and C. Kumarasamy, 63. Both of them are residents of the same village. Based on alert, a special police team had been patrolling Tirupattur - Kandali Main Road on the outskirts of Tirupattur town when the team stopped the duo, who were driving tractors each loaded with sand. As the duo saw the police, they tried to flee from the spot.

The police team chased them and rounded them some distance away on the stretch. The team checked the vehicles and found illegal sand. Initial inquiry revealed that the duo mined sand from the dry portion of the lake to sell it for private contractors in the town. A case has been registered by Tirupattur Taluk police. Police also seized two tractors that were used to transport illegal sand from the waterbody. A probe is underway.