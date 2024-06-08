Two held for smuggling mud from irrigation tank near Arani

Two persons were arrested on Saturday for smuggling mud from an irrigation tank at Somangalam village near Arani town in Tiruvannamalai.

The arrested persons were identified as S. Murugan, 37, and his accomplice B. Vijayakumar, 24. Both of them are residents in Seemur village near Arani town. Based on a tip-off, a special team had been patrolling Ariyapadi Kutt road on the outskirts of the town. The team tried to stop Murugan who was driving a tractor loaded with sand, but they were unable to stop him as he tried to speed away.

The team chased him and cornered the vehicle . They checked the vehicle and found illegal mud. Initial inquiry revealed that the duo mined mud from the lake, which is partially dry, to sell it to private contractors in the town. A case has been registered by Arani Taluk police. Further investigation is on.