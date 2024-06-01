ADVERTISEMENT

Two held for possession of ganja

Published - June 01, 2024 12:41 am IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were arrested on Thursday during a surprise check at Arakandanallur near Villupuram for possessing two kg of ganja.

Police identified the accused as A. Premkumar of Kandachipuram, and S. Karthikeyan of Tirukoyilur.

Following a tip-off, a team was conducting vehicle checks at a bridge in Arakandanallur when they intercepted two persons on a motorcycle. During inspection, the duo gave contradictory answers, raising a suspicion. The police checked them and recovered two kg of ganja from their possession.

The duo were produced before a local court and remanded to custody.

