Two held for possession of ganja in Villupuram district

Police seized 1.3 kg of ganja from the two, as well as a weighing machine and a two-wheeler

December 20, 2022 01:00 pm | Updated 01:00 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kottakuppam police arrested two persons and seized 1.3 kg of ganja from their possession at Periyamudaliar Chavadi on Monday night. The arrested were identified as G. Stephen Raj, 31, of Tindivanam, and P. Anand Kumar, 25, of Puducherry.

Police said they received a tip-off about the sale of ganja, following which, a team raided a house at Periyamudaliar Chavadi and found 1.3 kg of ganja. Investigations by the police revealed that the duo had engaging in ganja smuggling. The police also seized a weighing machine and a two-wheeler from them. The duo were produced before a local court and remanded to custody.

A case has been registered.

Tamil Nadu / narcotics & drug trafficking

