Two held for possession of ganja in Tirupattur

Published - July 12, 2024 12:38 am IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau
The Tirupattur Taluk police intercepted the duo during routine patrolling at the checkpost in Vengalapuram village near Tirupattur town on Thursday.

The Tirupattur Taluk police intercepted the duo during routine patrolling at the checkpost in Vengalapuram village near Tirupattur town on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Two persons were arrested by the Tirupattur Taluk police for possession of ganja during a routine patrol at the checkpost in Vengalapuram village near Tirupattur town on Thursday.

The arrested persons were identified as S. Ravindran, 24, and V. Bhoopalan, 29. They belong to Tirupattur town. The police said six kg of ganja, ₹8,000 in cash, and the lorry in which they were traveling were seized.

Based on a tip-off, Tirupattur SP Albert John issued directions to increase regular patrolling and vehicle checks within each police station limits, especially on border areas. Accordingly, a special police team was patrolling at the police checkpost in the village when they intercepted a goods-laden lorry in which the duo were travelling.

When inquired, they gave contradictory answers, prompting the police to carried out a thorough inspection. They found packets of ganja in the vehicle. Initial inquiry revealed that they were employees of a private two-wheeler showroom in Tirupattur town. As part of their routine work, they were delivering a consignment of two-wheelers from a godown in Hosur to a wholesale dealer in Odisha. On their return trip, they bought ganja on a cheap rate to sell it in various parts of Tamil Nadu.

A case has been registered. They were lodged at the sub-jail in Tirupattur town.

