Two held for possession of ganja in Pallikonda town

The police, during a routine patrol in Pallikonda town on Thursday, arrested two persons for possession of ganja.

Two kilograms of ganja, ₹8,000 in cash, and a two-wheeler were seized. The arrested persons have been identified as K. Prakashraj, 24; and B. Karthikraj, 25.

When police personnel found the duo standing near a government school, they became suspicious and interrogated them. They checked the duo’s bags, and found ganja packets and syringes.

They were smuggling the consignment from interior parts of Andhra Pradesh, to sell them in towns such as Vellore, Arcot, and Arani. A case has been filed, the police said.