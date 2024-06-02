ADVERTISEMENT

Two held for possession of ganja at Katpadi railway station

Published - June 02, 2024 06:36 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau

 The two arrested persons with the officials of Prohibition Enforcement Wing.

Two persons were arrested during a surprise check at Katpadi railway station for possession of 16.5 kg of ganja worth ₹1.65 lakh.

The arrested persons were identified as N. Dinobathan, 24, and K. Tinker Nago, 50, from Odisha. Based on a tip-off, a team of Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) police searched unreserved coaches of an express train. Two people looked suspicious. During the inspection, the duo gave contradicting answers.

However, the police team checked their bags and found ganja. Initial inquiry revealed that they were smuggling the consignment from Odisha to hand it over to local distributors in towns like Arcot, Vellore, Arani, Ambur, Walajah. As they got suspicious of the police check, they were planning to get down at Katpadi railway station and board town buses to deliver the consignment before police nabbed them. A case has been registered. Later, they were lodged at Central Prison in Vellore. Further investigation is on, the police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US