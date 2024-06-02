Two held for possession of ganja at Katpadi railway station

Two persons were arrested during a surprise check at Katpadi railway station for possession of 16.5 kg of ganja worth ₹1.65 lakh.

The arrested persons were identified as N. Dinobathan, 24, and K. Tinker Nago, 50, from Odisha. Based on a tip-off, a team of Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) police searched unreserved coaches of an express train. Two people looked suspicious. During the inspection, the duo gave contradicting answers.

However, the police team checked their bags and found ganja. Initial inquiry revealed that they were smuggling the consignment from Odisha to hand it over to local distributors in towns like Arcot, Vellore, Arani, Ambur, Walajah. As they got suspicious of the police check, they were planning to get down at Katpadi railway station and board town buses to deliver the consignment before police nabbed them. A case has been registered. Later, they were lodged at Central Prison in Vellore. Further investigation is on, the police said.

