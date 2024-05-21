ADVERTISEMENT

Two held for possession of ganja at Gudiyattam railway station

Published - May 21, 2024 11:31 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were arrested during a surprise check at Gudiyattam railway station near Vellore for possession of 23 kgs of ganja. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Two persons were arrested during a surprise check at Gudiyattam railway station near Ranipet for possession of 23 kgs of ganja.

Police identified the accused as S. Abishek, 21, of Tiruppur, and Mohammed Khalique, 32, of Theni. Based on a tip-off, a team of Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) police searched the unreserved coaches of an express train. They narrowed down on two people who gave contradicting answers to the questions the police asked.

The police team checked their bags and found 23 kg of ganja in five packets. Initial inquiry revealed that the duo were smuggling the consignment from Odisha to handover it to local distributors in Theni district to sell in retail. As they got suspicious of the police check, they were planning to get down at Gudiyattam railway station and board a south bound bus to Theni to deliver the consignment before police nabbed them. A case has been registered. Later, they were lodged at Gudiyatham sub-jail. Further investigation is on, police said.

